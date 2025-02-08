ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.15 and traded as low as $25.24. ATS shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 146,420 shares.
ATS Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
Further Reading
