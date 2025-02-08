Aurelius Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 450,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $243.35 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

