Aurelius Family Office LLC Invests $783,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFLV stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

