Aurelius Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 11,357 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 541,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

