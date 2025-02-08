Aurelius Family Office LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,210,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after acquiring an additional 188,565 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,146,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after buying an additional 335,298 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

