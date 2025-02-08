Aurelius Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 187,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,454,000. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

