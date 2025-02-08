Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $14.89 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 194,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFUV stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

