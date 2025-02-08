Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

