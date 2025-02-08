Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 5,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

