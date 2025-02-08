Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as low as C$10.46. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 19,360 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.97.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
