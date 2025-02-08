Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,872,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.