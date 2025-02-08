Avinger Announces Results of Special Meeting and Adjourned Meeting

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) recently disclosed the outcomes of its Special Meeting and Adjourned Meeting held on February 5, 2025. Initially set for January 24, 2025, the Special Meeting was adjourned to the later date due to the lack of a quorum required for conducting business.

During the Adjourned Meeting, Avinger’s stockholders voted on proposals outlined in the definitive proxy statement dated December 23, 2024, for the Special Meeting. The results were as follows:

– Proposal 1 – Assignment and Dissolution: Stockholders approved the proposal to endorse an assignment for the benefit of creditors, followed by a voluntary dissolution and liquidation, subject to the discretion of the Company’s board of directors. The approval included authorization for the board to abandon such assignment and dissolution if deemed necessary.– Votes For: 4,259,833– Votes Against: 325,613– Abstentions/Withheld: 60,450– Broker Non-votes: –

– Proposal No. 2 – Approval of the Adjournment of the Special Meeting: The proposal for the adjournment of the Special Meeting to continue seeking votes in favor of the previous proposal was also approved.

– Votes For: 4,277,336

– Votes Against: 314,869

– Abstentions/Withheld: 53,691

– Broker Non-votes: –

With the approval of Proposal No. 1, the need for further adjournment was obviated, and no additional matters were considered or voted upon during the Adjourned Meeting.

The final voting results, as reported above, concluded the decision-making process during the Adjourned Meeting.

This communication marks a significant step in Avinger, Inc.’s corporate governance and strategic decision-making processes. The company remains committed to fulfilling its obligations as presented in the aforementioned proposals, guided by shareholder interests and corporate objectives.

This report has been signed by Jeffrey M. Soinski, Chief Executive Officer of Avinger, Inc., in compliance with the regulations and standards stipulated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avinger’s 8K filing here.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

