AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 22740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AXGN

AxoGen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $4,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in AxoGen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 84,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.