AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 6,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

