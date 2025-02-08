Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,462,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 348.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $5,285,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

NYSE:BMI opened at $213.82 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $143.61 and a one year high of $239.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

