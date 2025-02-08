Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 862,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 478,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

