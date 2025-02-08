Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 491542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.41).

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

In other Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust news, insider Seema Paterson bought 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,100 ($23,694.33). Also, insider Neil Rogan bought 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £39,856.60 ($49,443.74). Insiders purchased 38,703 shares of company stock worth $7,393,532 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

