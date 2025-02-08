Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.
About Banco Comercial Português
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
