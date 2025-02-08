Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,057,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 744,276 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 3.7 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

