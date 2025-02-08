Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.3654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

