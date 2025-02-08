Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.23 ($45.60) and traded as high as €45.09 ($46.48). Basf shares last traded at €45.09 ($46.48), with a volume of 2,342,115 shares traded.

Basf Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

