BayBridge Capital Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.21. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

