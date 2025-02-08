BayBridge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 297.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 264.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

