BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

