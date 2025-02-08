BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $23.20 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

