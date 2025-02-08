BayBridge Capital Group LLC Has $557,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 66.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSE GVA opened at $88.43 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

