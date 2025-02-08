Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.55 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $131.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,410. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,253,000 after purchasing an additional 963,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 575,852 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

