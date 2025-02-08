Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PH opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

