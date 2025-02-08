Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 42000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Bengal Energy Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Bengal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.