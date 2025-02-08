Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92. 121,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 742,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Benson Hill Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benson Hill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.60% of Benson Hill worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.