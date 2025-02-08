Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Share

On February 7, 2025, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. revealed that its Board of Directors has given the green light for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. This dividend is slated for shareholders recorded as of the market closure on February 20, 2025, with the payment to be executed on March 6, 2025.
In conjunction with this announcement, the Company disseminated a correlated news release on its Investor Relations website at ir.berkshirebank.com.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s 8K filing here.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
