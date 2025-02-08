Best Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – February 08th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, CleanSpark, MARA, Riot Platforms, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are heavily involved in the bitcoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem, either by holding bitcoin on their balance sheets, facilitating bitcoin transactions, or providing services related to bitcoin mining or blockchain technology. Investors can purchase shares of these companies on traditional stock exchanges as a way to indirectly invest in the bitcoin market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $54.47. 40,841,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,199,074. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 57,494,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,496,218. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 33,896,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,322,888. MARA has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 5.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 34,927,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,925,144. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 4.23.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 18,034,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,815,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

