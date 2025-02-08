Best Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 05th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are common shares of large, well-established and financially stable companies that have a history of consistent earnings and dividend payments. These stocks are often considered to be safer and less volatile investments compared to other types of stocks and are typically included in major stock market indexes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,118. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57.

