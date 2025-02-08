Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Commvault Systems, NetApp, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide services related to online storage solutions. These companies typically offer secure, scalable, and reliable cloud storage services for businesses and individuals to store and access their files and data on remote servers over the internet. Investors may choose to buy cloud storage stocks to potentially benefit from the growing demand for cloud-based storage solutions in the digital age. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.82. 667,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $180.51.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.91. 940,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 9,971,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 0.48. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

