Best Energy Stocks To Research – February 05th

Tesla, Broadcom, and EnLink Midstream are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, or distribution of energy sources such as oil, gas, coal, or renewable energy. Investors may purchase energy stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially benefit from fluctuations in commodity prices and industry performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.62. 31,352,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,521,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day moving average of $301.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $14.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.49. 14,835,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,439,564. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

See Also