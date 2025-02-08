Best Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Celestica, BigBear.ai, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are equities representing ownership in companies that are involved in the production of goods through industrial processes. These stocks belong to companies that design, produce, and distribute physical products, ranging from automobiles and electronics to clothing and machinery. Investors interested in these stocks often track manufacturing data, supply chain activity, and inventory levels to gauge the health of these companies and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $14.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.11. 7,847,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,775. The company has a market capitalization of $318.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,845,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS traded down $11.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,651,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.27.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,894,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,022.18. The company had a trading volume of 670,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,081.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

