Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Affirm, Walmart, Deckers Outdoor, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, Kroger, and Fortune Brands Innovations are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to companies that primarily conduct business activities related to the outdoor industry, such as outdoor gear and equipment manufacturers, camping and sporting goods retailers, or outdoor recreation and entertainment providers. These stocks are typically influenced by factors like consumer spending habits, seasonal trends, and weather conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,700,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.72 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.17. 12,439,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $812.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,403. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $131.39 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,285. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $257.78.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. Kroger has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $68.20. 3,850,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

