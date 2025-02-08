Best Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 06th

Walmart, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, Affirm, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, and Under Armour are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate within the outdoor industry, such as companies that manufacture outdoor gear, equipment, apparel, or operate outdoor recreational facilities. Investors interested in supporting and potentially profiting from companies within the outdoor sector may choose to invest in these outdoor stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $822.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.30. 5,076,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,707. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.47. 2,177,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.96.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. 4,417,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,442. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.12. The company had a trading volume of 615,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.71. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

