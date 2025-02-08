Best Retail Stocks To Follow Today – February 05th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail industry, selling goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks can include companies such as department stores, specialty retailers, e-commerce platforms, and other businesses that cater to consumer demand. Investors often track retail stocks to gauge the health of the economy and consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.98. 36,371,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,695,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.52. 24,140,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,270,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,486,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,120,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

