Biglari (NYSE:BH) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $232.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $271.35.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $114.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 14.14%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,670 shares in the company, valued at $424,616,241.60. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,342,966. 71.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biglari by 48.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biglari by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

