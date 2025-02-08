BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.5 million-$357.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.4 million. BILL also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

BILL stock traded down $33.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,423,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,239.50, a P/E/G ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

