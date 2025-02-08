BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 16,697 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $8.75.
BingEx Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
