BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock SplitBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has recently undertaken a significant corporate action by initiating a reverse stock split. The company filed an amendment to its Amended and Restated Certific

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BioXcel Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market