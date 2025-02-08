BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 602 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 604.91 ($7.50). Approximately 227,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 183,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.58).

BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £598.20 million, a P/E ratio of 526.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 565.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 574.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 7.35 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Greater Europe had a net margin of 93.77% and a return on equity of 17.45%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

