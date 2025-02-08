Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Decreased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

BX stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 94.77%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

