BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

