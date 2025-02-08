BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 73,444 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

