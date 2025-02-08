BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

