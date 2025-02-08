Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after purchasing an additional 397,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $250.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

