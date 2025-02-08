Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

